Give Your Input: Climate & the Carbondale Comp Plan

Climate protection is one of Carbondale residents’ top concerns, according to a survey conducted this summer as part of the town’s comprehensive plan update. This session is designed to update residents on the town’s climate actions and progress to date, and to gather input to ensure that climate is adequately taken into account in the updated comp plan. Suggestions for specific action steps may also be incorporated into the town’s Climate and Energy Action Plan, a separate document.

Local experts will make brief presentations on climate opportunities and challenges in the areas of transportation, buildings, renewable energy, waste, trees and potentially other topics. Participants will then form breakout groups to offer ideas and solutions.

Masks will be required for this event.