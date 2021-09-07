Carbondale's community connector

Give Your Input: Climate & the Carbondale Comp Plan

September 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Climate protection is one of Carbondale residents’ top concerns, according to a survey conducted this summer as part of the town’s comprehensive plan update. This session is designed to update residents on the town’s climate actions and progress to date, and to gather input to ensure that climate is adequately taken into account in the updated comp plan. Suggestions for specific action steps may also be incorporated into the town’s Climate and Energy Action Plan, a separate document.

Local experts will make brief presentations on climate opportunities and challenges in the areas of transportation, buildings, renewable energy, waste, trees and potentially other topics. Participants will then form breakout groups to offer ideas and solutions.

Masks will be required for this event.

Details

Date:
September 23
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://fb.me/e/12kGnopOE

Organizer

CLEER
Phone:
(970) 704-9200
Email:
info@cleanenergyeconomy.net
Website:
https://cleanenergyeconomy.net

Venue

Third Street Center Community Hall
520 S. 3rd St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3330
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/

