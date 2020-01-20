Gong & Breathwork Healing Journey with Jere Friedman

Thursday, January 30th | 6-8pm | $25

Located in True Nature Healing Art’s Sacred Kiva

Join Jere Friedman to release blocked energy, clear stuck emotions, and balance your mind, body, and soul in a powerful, heart-opening experience. Jere will facilitate the incredible PRANAYAMIC BREATHWORK PROCESS, an intense, active meditation technique that uses your breath to open your heart and emotionally detox your body. Following the breathwork, the soothing vibrations of the GONGS will take you to a very deep level of inner peace, rejuvenation, and re-energization to support you in integrating the breathwork process.

Bio:

Jere Friedman, J.D., M.A., CMMI, is an Employee of the Universe – with full benefits! Jere is a Soul Centered Professional Coach, a practicing attorney, and a Certified Meditation and Mindfulness Instructor, having completed the 200-hour Meditation Teacher Academy at McLean Meditation Institute® in Sedona, AZ. Jere also holds a Masters’ degree in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica, is a certified Breathwork Healer, and is considered one of the foremost gong players and sound healers in the world.