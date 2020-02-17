Gong Meditation with Barry Chapman, Zachary Cashin and Conor Johnson

Experience Calm and Restoration with the vibrational sounds of gongs, crystal bowl, Tibetan bowls, Bells and Pan Drum.

Featuring 2 Planetary tuned Gongs. The first is tuned to the planet Venus, bringing in the energies of Love, Beauty and Harmony. The second is tuned to Chiron the Wounded Healer, Illuminating the Healing Journey with Love and Self-Compassion. These two gongs are often used in unison because they have complementary energies.

Bring a mat, a cover/blanket and pillow for comfort.

Water is important to hydrate before and after your experience.

Reservations suggested – email Info@DaviNikent.org

Donation: $20