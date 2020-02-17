Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Gong Meditation with Barry Chapman, Zachary Cashin and Conor Johnson

February 28 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$20.00

Experience Calm and Restoration with the vibrational sounds of gongs, crystal bowl, Tibetan bowls, Bells and Pan Drum.

Featuring 2 Planetary tuned Gongs. The first is tuned to the planet Venus, bringing in the energies of Love, Beauty and Harmony. The second is tuned to Chiron the Wounded Healer, Illuminating the Healing Journey with Love and Self-Compassion. These two gongs are often used in unison because they have complementary energies.

Bring a mat, a cover/blanket and pillow for comfort.

Water is important to hydrate before and after your experience.

Reservations suggested – email Info@DaviNikent.org

Donation: $20

Details

Date:
February 28
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$20.00
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/gong-meditation-with-barry-chapman-zachary-cashin-and-conor-johnson/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
