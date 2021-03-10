Carbondale's community connector

Grab and Go Activities

March 10 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, repeating until March 31, 2021

Free

Come pick up a different craft or activity every week! Perfect for kids and teens looking for a hands-on project, these activities can be scaled up or down depending on your crafter’s grade level. Pick up a Grab & Go Activity kit on Wednesdays from 12 – 6 PM at the library’s main entrance, while supplies last.

Instructions for each activity are posted on our library blog weekly in both English and Spanish: basaltlibrary.org/blog

March 10
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
