Grab and Go Activities

Come pick up a different craft or activity every week! Perfect for kids and teens looking for a hands-on project, these activities can be scaled up or down depending on your crafter’s grade level. Pick up a Grab & Go Activity kit on Wednesdays from 12 – 6 PM at the library’s main entrance, while supplies last.

Instructions for each activity are posted on our library blog weekly in both English and Spanish: basaltlibrary.org/blog