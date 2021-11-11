Grab & Go Gingerbread House Competition

Get ready for our annual Gingerbread House Competition! With separate divisions for kids (4th grade and younger) and teens (5th-12th grade), teams of up to 5 can register and pick up gingerbread house building supplies between 2 and 5 PM at the library’s main entrance, while supplies last. You’ll have the whole weekend to work on your Gingerbread house at home. Submit photos of your creation by emailing them to youthservices@basaltlibrary.org with your team’s info by 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 12th.

Due to high demand, gingerbread house competition kits will not be available before 2 PM on Friday. All are welcome to submit photos of gingerbread houses they create with their own supplies if they cannot make it to the library on Friday, or should we run out of supply kits. Any remaining supply kits will be available for pick up with our Grab & Go activities the following morning.