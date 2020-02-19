Grass Sticks Bamboo Ski Pole Brew and Build

Bamboo Ski Pole Brew and Build

Feb 29 | 2:00 – 7 PM | Batch Tasting Room

Come build your own custom bamboo ski poles with Grass Sticks at Batch! Poles are 10% off ($89) and include one free beer with purchase! Upgrade to bamboo this winter and learn first hand why #bambooisbetter. Grass Sticks are lighter and stronger than aluminum and are backed by our lifetime warranty and a 30-day no-questions-asked return policy. Call 970.439.1624 or visit grasssticks.com for more information.