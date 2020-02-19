Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Grass Sticks Bamboo Ski Pole Brew and Build

February 29 @ 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Bamboo Ski Pole Brew and Build

Feb 29 | 2:00 – 7 PM | Batch Tasting Room

Come build your own custom bamboo ski poles with Grass Sticks at Batch! Poles are 10% off ($89) and include one free beer with purchase! Upgrade to bamboo this winter and learn first hand why #bambooisbetter. Grass Sticks are lighter and stronger than aluminum and are backed by our lifetime warranty and a 30-day no-questions-asked return policy. Call 970.439.1624 or visit grasssticks.com for more information.

Details

Date:
February 29
Time:
2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/169859727772708/

Organizer

Grass Sticks
Phone:
(970) 439-1624
Email:
info@grasssticks.com
Website:
https://www.grasssticks.com/

Venue

Batch
358 Main St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
