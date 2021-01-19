Grow with Google: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps
February 10 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 amFree
Learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.
In this session you’ll learn how to:
• Create or claim your Business Profile on Google
• Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps
• Use Google My Business to connect with potential customers
• Create a free website using the info from your Business Profile