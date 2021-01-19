  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
Grow with Google: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps

February 10 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Free

Learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.

In this session you’ll learn how to:

• Create or claim your Business Profile on Google
• Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps
• Use Google My Business to connect with potential customers
• Create a free website using the info from your Business Profile

Details

Date:
February 10
Time:
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
