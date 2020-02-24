Guest Speaker John Bruna: “Giving Yourself Permission to Stop Suffering”

Author, counselor, educator, mindfulness and Dharma teacher John Bruna (Jangchub Chophel) will share reflects on how to give yourself permission to stop suffering. It’s a subject he has lived. Bruna grew up in a low-income environment, surrounded by drugs and violence. In 1984, at the age of 22, John found recovery and began a journey that changed the course of his life. John has been a student of Buddhism for many years. A teaching by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama inspired him to become an ordained Buddhist monk. In August 2005, John traveled to Gaden Shartse Monastery in India, where the eminent Lati Rinpoche ordained him with the name of Jangchub Chophel.

John brings his aspirations and vision to life as the co-founder of the Mindful Life Program™ and Mindfulness in Recovery®. He is also the founder of the Way of Compassion Foundation, which is located, along with TRUU, at Carbondale’s Thrid Street Center. Bruna is the author of The Wisdom of a Meaningful Life: The Essence of Mindfulness and The Essential Guidebook to Mindfulness in Recovery.