We are honoured to invite you to participate as the speaker in the upcoming 8th Asia Pacific Gynecology and Obstetrics Congress to be held in MAY 10-11, 2021.

As per the public health is concerned, if your management is not permitting to travel abroad, we have an option available for online presentation with this you can present your research paper and get the certificate of participation.

https://gynecology-obstetrics.conferenceseries.com/