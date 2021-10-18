Halloween Bash Featuring The Petty Nicks Experience

What If… There’s a story that Stevie Nicks wanted to join Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. They had some major hits together; yet, she never joined the band full time. The Petty Nicks Experience is a ‘What if…” idea. They combine the very best of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie’s solo work along with some Fleetwood Mac. This is just an amazing experience. It’s a real Rock N Roll high! From “American Girl” to “Runnin’ Down A Dream” to “Edge of 17” to “Landslide” to “Go Your Own Way” – the show is full quintessential American Rock N Roll! This is a true Halloween Bash with costume contests (special categories for the best Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty) and other surprises.

Media Sponsor: KDNK