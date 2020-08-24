Harvesting Your Seeds! A primer with Denyse Schrenker from the CSU Extension

As the Victory Garden season winds down, we Roaring Fork valley gardeners know the next step is to plan for next year! Specialist Denyse Schrenker will talk about the how-tos of seed saving and what to do to prep soil now for next spring. Denyse is a Horticulture & Small Acreage Management Specialist at the CSU Extension, a go-to resource for Colorado gardeners. This program will take place on zoom, and a recording will be available for viewing later. For info on how to join, contact Cathy at cclick@basaltlibrary.org or (970) 927-4311 ext. 1000