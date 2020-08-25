Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Hay Park Full Moon Hike

September 1 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

This short evening hike will venture into Hay Park at the base of Mount Sopris and culminate in a meadow where we’ll watch the moon rise over the horizon. Parts of Hay Park are proposed as an addition to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. Learn more about past and current efforts to designate Wilderness within the White River National Forest and nearby landscapes. Bring a headlamp and be ready to get your howl on! Registration is required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Details

Date:
September 1
Time:
5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Website:
wildernessworkshop.org

Venue

Hay Park
Carbondale,

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/
