Hay Park Full Moon Hike

This short evening hike will venture into Hay Park at the base of Mount Sopris and culminate in a meadow where we’ll watch the moon rise over the horizon. Parts of Hay Park are proposed as an addition to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. Learn more about past and current efforts to designate Wilderness within the White River National Forest and nearby landscapes. Bring a headlamp and be ready to get your howl on! Registration is required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed.