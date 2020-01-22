Healing Properties of Grief Panel Discussion

A panel of guests—featuring Charles Morris, author; Jarid Rollins, licensed Clinical Social Worker; Wewer Kehone, Ph.D., artist and author of “Artful Dreaming”; and Vanessa Porras, artist and art educator—will discuss the healing properties of grief as well as their interactions with it. Charles will address the story we tell ourselves along with neuroscience behind it. Jarid will weigh in on the consequences of unprocessed stress, while Wewer will cover the role of the subconscious and Vanessa the role of art expression in her relationship with depression and suicide.