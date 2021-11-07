Healing With Nature – a day with author, adventurer Jon Turk

Jon’s invitation to adventure with him for a day…

This workshop will borrow from techniques that extreme adventure athletes use to stay alive in dangerous expeditions, and scale them down to finding Presence in everyday situations.

After spending decades on arduous expeditions to remote and often dangerous land- and seascapes – I have learned that Nature is the greatest healer. Yes, Western doctors heal, shamans heal, and ceremony heals, but I repeat: Nature is the greatest healer.

I say this because “Healing” is partially about “getting better” in the medical sense of the word, and more importantly about “Presence”, acceptance of what is, living in the NOW.

This Workshop will be divided into two segments: discussion, and practice. The discussion segment will review the ideas presented in “Tracking Lions, Myth, and Wilderness in Samburu” to understand how our Stone Age ancestors found the Power to survive on the harsh African savanna, before they had sophisticated tools and weaponry. And how later, with the invention of those tools, people moved into cities and largely lost that primordial Power.

Presence can be talked about, but more importantly, it must be embraced deep inside our heart-brain.

After each segment of discussion, we will each walk out into the landscape alone, without words. To guide each walk, I will suggest a different technique, which I have employed to stay alive during extreme and dangerous expeditions, for focusing the brain on the Earth, the Sky, the Vegetation — the Present — to expel the needless and distracting stories that spin through our think-too-much-know-it-all brains to remove us from the NOW.

Nutritious lunch provided. Venue address with registration.