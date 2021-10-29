Holiday U-Paint It

Come paint pre-made ceramic wares with underglaze paints. We will have a variety of items to choose from: mugs, bowls, plates, ornaments, and more! All items are priced $10 – $20. You paint it and we will glaze fire it in time for the Holidays! Handmade gifts are the best!

Space will be limited. Please follow the link below to register for a 40-minute time slot. Each time slot will be able to accommodate 15 participants. Be sure to include the number of participants in your group on the “participants info” page where it asks “# of spots”.

Register here: https://www.carbondaleclay.org/events