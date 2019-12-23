House Concert with Willis Alan Ramsey, Legendary Singer/Songwriter

“Pastor Mustard’s Uniquely Fabulous House Concerts” presents Willis Alan Ramsey performing songs from his legendary 1972 album that generated radio hits for The Captain and Tennille, and America with “Muskrat Love,” Sam Bush with “Ballad of Spider John,” and for numerous others. Mr. Ramsey will include new songs from his much-anticipated second release. Willis does not tour extensively—we are extremely lucky to host this amazing artist. Sponsored by KDNK, Carbondale Community Radio.

Willis Alan Ramsey performs one show only at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse, December 29th at 8 pm. Tickets and directions at www.houseofmustard.com.