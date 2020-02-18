Imagine Climate Kick-Off Party

The Climate Billboard Project is a centerpiece of CORE’s 2nd annual Imagine Climate, a month-long exploration of climate art and innovation in the Roaring Fork Valley. From February 25th to March 18th, leading artists, inventors and changemakers will offer creative perspectives and solutions to the climate crisis through a program of events by CORE, the valley nonprofit that helps locals save energy and cut carbon emissions. More at www.aspencore.org and #imagineclimate. CORE and AIR-Ink co-present the Climate Billboard Project, a bilingual public art project that uses carbon emissions to make art, bringing together creativity, community and technology in the name of climate action. The project showcases four original billboards designed, created and displayed in the Roaring Fork Valley starting February 25th. The kick-offs take place from 6 to 7:30pm on February 25th at The Launchpad and February 26th at The Collective. All events are free and open to the public