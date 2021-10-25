Presented in partnership with English In Action

Local nonprofit organization English In Action brings its signature storytelling experience, Immigrant Voices, to TACAW. This event provides a unique opportunity for five immigrant community members, including English In Action students, to raise their voices and share a part of their lives with our audience.

This year, Immigrant Voices features five storytellers hailing from four different origin countries; Jorge Montiel, Iliana Rentería, and Laura Segura from Mexico, Veronica Sacur from Argentina, Alexandra Yajko from Poland, and MinTze Wu from Taiwan.

The speakers have been coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large, who will also curate the program. Howe established Writ Large in Aspen as a dynamic way to bring true, unscripted stories to live audiences. An award-winning UK born dancer, storyteller, poet and performance artist, Howe is the founder of Under Alya’s Umbrella whose performing arts programs include The Poetry Market, Writ Large and The Salon Series.

English in Action is a Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit whose mission is to build community and intercultural relationships through language development. English In Action connects volunteer tutors with adult students of all nationalities to help them learn English and to build cross-cultural friendships. The organization also hosts events, such as Immigrant Voices, to bring community members from diverse backgrounds together.