Infinite Potential – Documentary and Dialogue

Join us to view the remarkable film about the life and work of physicist David Bohm. We will watch the film then share reflections in dialogue.

The film, Infinite Potential, is an incredible journey into the nature of life and Reality with David Bohm, the man Einstein called his “spiritual son” and the Dalai Lama his “science guru”. A brilliant physicist, Bohm got the attention of the greatest minds in science, including Robert Oppenheimer, who became his thesis advisor.

“Space is not empty. It’s full. It is the ground for the existence of everything, including ourselves” – David Bohm

The theory of the Implicate Order contains an ultra-holistic cosmic view; it connects everything with everything else.

In principle, any individual element could reveal “detailed information about every other element in the universe.”

The central underlying theme of Bohm’s theory is the “unbroken wholeness of the totality of existence as an undivided flowing movement without borders.”

How does the information that Bohm shared in his concersations and writings apply to us today? Can we live on the planet with more care and compassion knowing that we are informed by the implicate order of the Universe?

