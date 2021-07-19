Infinite Potential – Documentary and Dialogue

Join us to view the remarkable film about the life and work of physicist David Bohm. We will watch half or more of the film then share reflections in dialogue.

The film, Infinite Potential, is an incredible journey into the nature of life and Reality with David Bohm, the man Einstein called his “spiritual son” and the Dalai Lama his “science guru”. A brilliant physicist, Bohm got the attention of the greatest minds in science, including Robert Oppenheimer, who became his thesis advisor.

How does Bohm’s work inform us today? What actions can we take to apply the theory of the Implicate Order to our lives and to the fundtioning of the community we live in.?

“Space is not empty. It’s full. It is the ground for the existence of everything, including ourselves” – David Bohm

