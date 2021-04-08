Information Session for Mindful Learning Year Programs

Learn About Our Most In-Depth Mindfulness Offerings

Information Session

Join Laura Bartels, Mark Molony, and recent MLY participants to hear directly about the rich experience of the learning year programs!

Register for Info Session

Join us in this information session to learn more about our 21-22 Mindful Learning Year programs! Join instructors Laura Bartels and Mark Molony and recent MLY participants to explore the opportunities in our semester and year-long programs.

Learn how this immersive mindfulness training, now in its eighth year, can support you in transforming to truly embody a life where attention, values, wisdom, and open-heartedness are lived daily.

Understand the three MLY program choices and hear how they have benefited participants.

Meet MLP Certified Teachers who are teaching courses, leading retreats, and bringing mindfulness to a wide range of audiences.

Hear from Personal Development graduates how the year was transformative for them.

The session includes a live Q&A with the instructors and guests.