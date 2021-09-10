Integral Health – a guide to health and flourishing

Introduction to and application of the Integral Health model as a map to whole health and flourishing presented by Rita Marsh, BSN, rtd FNP, RN.

Participants will be guided to identify three key areas of challenge in any of the following categories of health – biological, psychospiritual, interpersonal and or worldly.

They will learn how to develope a personal plan to address the most important risk factors identified.

A guided meditation for centering and focus will empower participants to move forward with their plan.

