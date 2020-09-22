Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

INTEGRATIVE MOTION with Fran Page M.F.A.

September 22 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Tuesday, repeating until November 18, 2020

$20

INTEGRATIVE MOTION with Fran Page M.F.A., Director of the Aspen Dance Connection.
Embodied practices for well being, resilience, and optimal aging. A synthesis of somatic movement styles combined with the energetic’s of Yoga, Tai Chi & Qigong. A gentle re-introduction to activity after an injury and the perfect complement to an active lifestyle. At A Spiritual Center # 31, Third St. Center -Tuesdays 10-11:30 am/ $20/class. Class size limited, reserve your spot: 927-0641 or aspendanceconnection@comcast.net

Details

Date:
September 22
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Cost:
$20

Organizer

Aspen Dance Connection
Phone:
9709270641
Email:
aspendance@comcast.net
Website:
aspendanceconnection.org

Venue

Third Street Center, Suite 31
520 S Third Street Center
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
