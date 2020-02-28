Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

International Cinema Night: “Blow Up”

April 22 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

“Thomas (David Hemmings) is a London photographer who spends his time photographing fashion models. But one day he thinks he may have photographed something far more sinister: a murder. After taking pictures in the park, Thomas is horrified to find an ambiguous image lurking on the edge of the frame, which could be a shadow, but looks like a gun. The only thing clear is that the woman (Vanessa Redgrave) in the photo has appeared at his studio — and wants the pictures he took.” – Google

Director Michelangelo Antonioni | 1966 | English | 111mins

Details

Date:
April 22
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
