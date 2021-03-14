Intro To Meditation: A deep spring cleanse of your mind-body-nervous system
March 21 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pmFree
Sunday March 21 from 5:30-6:30pm
FREE Intro Evening with Melanie Moser
Did you know that just eight-weeks of regular meditation practice is told by science to shift the brain’s response to stress? In this introductory evening session, please join us to learn about the practice of Vichara contemplation, an easy but strong meditation method that can build a life-long peaceful mind. We will go over the four stages of Vichara, answer questions, and even do a brief, remote practice together.