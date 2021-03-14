Carbondale's community connector

Intro To Meditation: A deep spring cleanse of your mind-body-nervous system

March 21 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Sunday March 21 from 5:30-6:30pm
FREE Intro Evening with Melanie Moser

Did you know that just eight-weeks of regular meditation practice is told by science to shift the brain’s response to stress? In this introductory evening session, please join us to learn about the practice of Vichara contemplation, an easy but strong meditation method that can build a life-long peaceful mind. We will go over the four stages of Vichara, answer questions, and even do a brief, remote practice together.

Details

Date:
March 21
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.truenaturehealingarts.com/

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

