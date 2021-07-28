Intro to Systemic Family Constellation

We all carry a broad spectrum of attachment injuries, and systemic trauma. Collective trauma influences us all in ways, way beyond our awareness. Unresolved ancestral energy is behind so many of the issues and condition’s that we all experience.

In this Intro evening Carol Shure explains the history and process of Systemic Constellation and offers some exercises to orient everyone to the field and their own Ancestral lineage.

When we are able to get to the root cause of our problem’s our lives change.

Intro Fee: $20.00

More information at http://www.carolshure.com/events/

Questions? Please contact Carol at communityconstellation@gmail.com

There is 1 focus client spot available for this event.

If you are interested in being a focus client or a participant pre-register with Carol at communityconstellation@gmail.com