Intro tp Dungeons and Dragons

Have you ever wanted to play Dungeons and Dragons, but didn’t know where to start? Here’s your chance! In this 4-part program for students entering middle and high school, participants will learn the ins and outs of playing table-top role-playing games (RPGs.) Using Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition, we’ll cover campaign styles, character creation, game mechanics, and help develop your roleplaying skills. For our final meeting, participants will use their newly created characters in a one-session adventure!

This program is intended for people who have never played tabletop RPGs, or who may have tried a session but need some help. If you’re already a D&D aficionado, hang tight! We plan on starting a teen D&D campaign at the library in the fall.

Intro to Dungeons & Dragons will meet on the following Wednesdays from 4-5 PM. Please note that our final meeting will run an hour longer to allow enough time for our RPG adventure. Please ensure you can attend all 4 program dates before registering.

6/16 4-5 PM

6/23 4-5 PM

6/30 4-5 PM

7/7 4-6 PM

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY 6/11 at bit.ly/BRLdnd – space is limited, so sign up early!

This program will be held outside, rain or shine at the library. Please come prepared to spend the entire time outdoors. Facemasks and adherence to social distancing guidelines are required.