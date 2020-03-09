Introduction to Gene Keys with Rielle Pelletier

Gene Keys – Unlocking the Genius in the DNA

We used to believe, and old science told us that our genetic makeup is fixed and that we are stuck with what we are born with. Now, science has acknowledged there is much more to the story. Research has revealed that our attitude impacts our DNA. We are born, we are influenced by parents, family, the environment, culture all of which may “hide” the essence of who we really are.

Gene Keys are codes that unlock YOUR genius. We are all unique determined by our birth information (similar to astrology) and have different Gene Keys influencing our relationships, our life work, our happiness! Learning about Gene Keys allows us to embrace our shadows, unlock our gifts, and gain balance with our soul’s highest expression.

If you like Human Design, you will love Gene Keys!

This is a FREE Intro – RSVP to info@iLiveEmpowered.com

SPECIAL DEAL!!! If you send your Name, birth data including your time, day, year, and geographical location (if not a major city, the closest major city, state or country) by Wednesday, March 11th by 12pm you will be entered into a drawing to receive a free mini-reading with Rielle. You must be present to win.

Rielle is an Empath, a Human Design Specialist, Spiritual Guide, a Gene Keys Ambassador and Gene Keys Customer Care Leader. Gene Keys is an international organization based in the UK.

Rielle offers private sessions working with people ready for powerful transformation guiding them to discover their unique inner wisdom, align with new possibilities and expanding their potential. She is committed to bringing a profound, deep recognition of truth to those seeking it.