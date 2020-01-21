Introduction to Hua Shan Taoist Qigong with Kearns Kelly

Saturday, February 22nd 2020 | 4-5:30pm | $25

Hua Shan Qigong is a complete system of Taoist practice that enables one to cultivate health, wellness, and spiritual development. The transformational potential of the practice is enacted through three levels, each with 36 exercises.

In this class you will learn the first three exercises that begin Level I while also learning the history and energetic theory of this ancient practice. Level I exercises are designed to purify the form and functions of the body, harmonize the mind and emotions, and strengthen the nervous system, creating the foundation from which to circulate the more refined energies of Level II and III exercises safely and effectively.

Bio: Kearns has realized many benefits from his qigong practice, most notably a greater sense of balance, well being, and groundedness, along with a deeper appreciation of his authentic self and natural expression in the world. Having been asked to teach by his teacher, the lineage holder of this particular style of qigong, Kearns is excited to share this potent practice with those who feel inspired.