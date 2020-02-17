Introduction to Polychromatic Light Therapy with Dr Dia Lynn

The Human Body Emits, Communicates with, and is made from Light!

Join Dr Dia Lynn for a Slide Show of Healing Uses and Personal Demonstration! InLight Medical Devices deliver Bio Photons of light to the skin through Low Level LED light in the red and blue and near infrared spectrum. Variable settings increase circulation from skin to bones. The lights are used for dozens of healing applications. Application is through flexible pads placed on your body for a 20 minute session.

InLight Medical Devices are designed for home use or professional sessions. Applicable for chronic pain management or occasional relief such as recovery from injury or a new approach to wellness. A revolutionary solution for athletic training, circulation to the brain, wound healing and tissue regeneration. Come learn more!

“Light is the medicine of the future” – Dr Jacob Lieberman

