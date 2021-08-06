Introduction to *Regenerative Living

Join Lisa McKenzie for a screening of the Kiss the Groun, a documentary focusing on the connections between land use, soil degradation, and the ongoing climate crisis. Based on a book of the same name, and directed by award-winning filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, the film shows how soil health is tied to the overall health of our planet, and how innovative practices such as regenerative agriculture can help renew ecosystems and, when applied at a global scale, combat climate change.

Kiss the Ground explores the core ideas of regenerative agriculture, including:

Responsible management of land through reduced tilling, limits on nitrogen fertilizers, use of cover crops, and prioritization of animal and plant diversity.

Promotion of soil health to protect farms against extreme weather and create higher annual crop yields for farmers.

Support for agricultural carbon sequestration to reduce emissions and make farming carbon neutral.

Realizing all the challenges we are facing we ask “What to DO?”

Lisa McKenzie will lead a discussion of the key solutions offered in the film.

She will offer a powerful tool – a form of meditation that will allow participants to quiet and focus their minds on feelings within, process and release emotions such as fear, sadness, and anger stuck in the body. Clearing emotions creates more kindness toward self, toward each other, and compassion & kindness for the Earth. Research has shown that as you meditate, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. Healing takes place, things become clearer, and life becomes smoother.

This introduction launches a series of classes about the benefits of regenerative living and what that can mean for you your family members and the planet.

Lisa will share the topics to be covered in the classes planned for September and October.

Fee for Introduction: FREE. Donations to TCfHF gratefully accepted.

For more information contact Lisa at lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

*Regenerative Living introduces new ways to begin again creating a new healthy Earth – cleaning up water and air and growing foods that are naturally full of nutrients.

Supported by The Center for Human Flourishing a 501c3 organization dedicated to delivering programs of Integral Health