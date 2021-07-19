Introduction to Regenerative Living

We are now facing a possibility of great devastation on the Earth.

Animals are becoming endangered and extinct. Bees are on the endangered list because of pesticides. Without bees, humans have 3-4 years to live.

Plants grown on farms using chemicals are lacking major nutrients. We have pollution of our water, air, food, and soil, causing disorder and disease for humans.

When you separate yourself from nature, then your health is compromised.

What to DO?

Lisa McKenzie will offer information about the devastating environmental changes that are taking place and causing a large increase in disorders and disease, along with ways to create a healthy Earth.

She will offer solutions and a powerful tool – a form of meditation that will allow participants to quiet and focus their minds on feelings within, process and release emotions such as fear, sadness, and anger stuck in the body. Clearing emotions creates more kindness toward self, toward each other, and compassion & kindness for the Earth. Research has shown that as you meditate, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. Healing takes place, things become clearer, and life becomes smoother.

*Regenerative Living introduces new ways to begin again creating a new healthy Earth – cleaning up water and air and growing foods that are naturally full of nutrients. *

This introduction launches a series of classes about the benefits of regenerative living

and what that can mean for you your family members and the planet.

Lisa will share the topics to be covered in the classes planned for August and September.

Fee for Introduction: FREE

For more information contact Lisa at lmckenzie1light@gmail.com