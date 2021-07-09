Carbondale's community connector

Introduction to Systemic Constellation

July 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$20.00

Systemic Family Constellation is a unique approach that starts with you and any issue. Problems that are difficult to overcome are often rooted in unresolved trauma passed down from our parents, grandparents, our ancestral lineage.
Ancestral suffering can emerge and may manifest in your life as pain, illness, addiction, personal & relational difficulties.
A constellation creates a living map of one’s personal, family or other relational issues and provides new perspective on complex or enduring challenges.

Questions and to (Please) pre-register for this event contact Carol
831-218-5770
communityconstellation@gmail.com

Pre pay fee is $20.00 or $25.00 at the door

Date:

Date:
July 14
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$20.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.carolshure.com/events/introduction-to-community-constellation/

Organizers

Carol Shure
The Center for Human Flourishing aka Davi Nikent

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net

