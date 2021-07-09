Introduction to Systemic Constellation

Systemic Family Constellation is a unique approach that starts with you and any issue. Problems that are difficult to overcome are often rooted in unresolved trauma passed down from our parents, grandparents, our ancestral lineage.

Ancestral suffering can emerge and may manifest in your life as pain, illness, addiction, personal & relational difficulties.

A constellation creates a living map of one’s personal, family or other relational issues and provides new perspective on complex or enduring challenges.

Questions and to (Please) pre-register for this event contact Carol

831-218-5770

communityconstellation@gmail.com

Pre pay fee is $20.00 or $25.00 at the door