Introduction to the Integral Health Model

Join Rita Marsh for an overview of the Integral Model, a holistic guide to human flourishing. Learn the potential of health that is the underpinning of the term “human flourishing.”

Glimpse the possibilities for yourself, your family members, your friends and consider exploring further with the three sessions following the Intro that will take you through a personal journey applying the Integral model to YOUR life.

The model is also a guiding vehicle for personal health and flourishing. It is now time to share the wisdom and potential of the model with community members and beyond.

Fee: By Donation

Rita Marsh is a retired RN and Family Nurse Practitioner whose varied career in nursing introduced her to many aspects of human suffering. The lives she encountered and their influence on her life catapulted her into her own journey of seeking balance in life. She found the Integral Health model to be a guiding influence and is excited to share the information, practices and hopeful inspiration with others.