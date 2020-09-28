iOS 14: Basics, Tips & Tricks

While many things are different right now, some things are the same. One of those things is that it is time for the next big iPhone operating system update. But have no fear, we are here for you! Join us during this zoom workshop to learn the basics of the new system, as well as tips and tricks, and to ask questions. You do not need to have iOS 14 installed prior to the workshop. Registration required. Visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar