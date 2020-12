JAS Free Songwriting Workshop

For Students 10 – 18 years old. The workshop will focus on 1) what the writers start with from both the lyrical and the music side, and 2). How to begin the process of recording.

Tuesday, Dec 8th, 2020 at 4pm

Virtual via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84265150752?pwd=WUo2TkpVT05YdGxseXdCRGxudllrZz09

Meeting ID: 842 6515 0752

Passcode: 441399