Joy and Parenting

August 25 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, repeating until August 25, 2021

Free

Do you have moments as a parent where you are frustrated, stressed, or angry?

Have you noticed that these negative emotions are often passed on to your children, disrupting the energy in your home?

Join us for a three-part parenting class on how to live and parent more joyfully. Presented by Lauren Raymond who helps parents build joyful homes where everyone feels loved, heard, and nurtured so that your house can truly be a sanctuary of peace.

Wednesdays, August 11, 18, & 25
6:30 pm
Carbondale Branch Library

August 25
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Free
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/joy-and-parenting

Carbondale Branch Library
https://www.gcpld.org/

Carbondale Branch Library

