Kanopy Movie Club
October 16 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 2:00 pm on Friday, repeating until October 30, 2020
Looking for a place to discuss cutting edge Films and Documentaries? Look no further – it’s the Basalt Library Kanopy Movie Club! With just your Library card, thousands of incredible and educational films are available to watch instantly. Every Friday we will be discussing a fun and informative film in our Zoom meeting.
This Month’s Films:
-The Linguists – October 2nd
– What We Do In The Shadows – October 9th
– What is Democracy? October 16th
– Day of the Dead October 23
– The VVitch October 30
All Discussions will be held on Fridays from 2-3PM or send me your thoughts about the film at matthew.cleer@basaltlibrary.org