Looking for a place to discuss cutting edge Films and Documentaries? Look no further – it’s the Basalt Library Kanopy Movie Club! With just your Library card, thousands of incredible and educational films are available to watch instantly. Every Friday we will be discussing a fun and informative film in our Zoom meeting.

This Month’s Films:

-The Linguists – October 2nd

– What We Do In The Shadows – October 9th

– What is Democracy? October 16th

– Day of the Dead October 23

– The VVitch October 30

All Discussions will be held on Fridays from 2-3PM or send me your thoughts about the film at matthew.cleer@basaltlibrary.org