Kanopy Movie Club

October 30 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 2:00 pm on Friday, repeating until October 30, 2020

Free

Looking for a place to discuss cutting edge Films and Documentaries? Look no further – it’s the Basalt Library Kanopy Movie Club! With just your Library card, thousands of incredible and educational films are available to watch instantly. Every Friday we will be discussing a fun and informative film in our Zoom meeting.
This Month’s Films:
-The Linguists – October 2nd
– What We Do In The Shadows – October 9th
– What is Democracy? October 16th
– Day of the Dead October 23
– The VVitch October 30
All Discussions will be held on Fridays from 2-3PM or send me your thoughts about the film at matthew.cleer@basaltlibrary.org

Details

Date:
October 30
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
