Knitting Knockers for Breast Cancer Awareness

October 19 @ 5:00 pm - November 2 @ 6:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, repeating until October 26, 2021

Free

We are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by inviting our patrons to help fulfill a need for women who have undergone breast surgery or mastectomies. With the help of the Knitted Knockers organization, the Yarn Group will hold workshops to assist knitters and crocheters who would like to make handmade breast prosthesis. The Yarn Group will be able to help read the patterns and get you started. New knitters are welcome! We will provide a limited supply of the recommended yarn and needles; recommendations for yarn and patterns may be found on the Knitted Knockers website. Registration is required by email cclick@basaltlibrary.org.

Details

Start:
October 19 @ 5:00 pm
End:
November 2 @ 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

