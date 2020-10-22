Kundalini Breathwork Journey

Utilizing Kundalini to tune into our inner guidance system, we will move our bodies & our energy, setting the space for a breathwork journey

Kundalini is an ancient practice of tuning into our higher self. Shamanic Breathwork is a method of breathing that elicits an altered state. Combined, this heart opening experience will give you the opportunity to find healing, clarity, and transformation. Come join us for an experience you won’t soon forget.

Robert Rossfeld is an Ordained Shamanic Minister and Shamanic Breathwork Facilitator, as trained by Linda Starwolf. He has experience leading Tai Chi and Sound Healing Journeys. A retired massage therapist and Veteran, he likes goat cheese and climbing monkey bars.

Andrea Allen is a creator, a seeker, an adventurer, and a certified Kundalini Yoga teacher. In over 20 years of exploring a variety of yogas, she has experienced Kundalini Yoga to be the most expansive yoga practice, and loves to share the teachings with others.