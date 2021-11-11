Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Latino Art History: Piñatas

December 15 @ 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

In this program, participants will create art from various Latino artists and explore different art forms. In each session, participants will briefly learn the history of the artist and art forms. Recommended for 5th grade and up.

En este programa, los participantes crearán arte de varios artistas latinos y formas de arte. En cada sesión, los participantes aprenderán brevemente la historia del artista y forma de arte. Recomendado para 5º grado en adelante.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 15
Time:
2:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

Related Events

▲Top
Close