Latino Art History: Piñatas

In this program, participants will create art from various Latino artists and explore different art forms. In each session, participants will briefly learn the history of the artist and art forms. Recommended for 5th grade and up.

En este programa, los participantes crearán arte de varios artistas latinos y formas de arte. En cada sesión, los participantes aprenderán brevemente la historia del artista y forma de arte. Recomendado para 5º grado en adelante.