Learn Chinese Calligraphy / Aprende Caligrafia China

Your Garfield County Libraries, in honor of Asian / Pacific American Heritage Month, invite adults and teens to a virtual workshop on Chinese Calligraphy. Join San Francisco-based calligraphy artist Jo Jo Liu, board member of the San Francisco Chinese Arts Association, in this time-honored artistic tradition. In this bilingual event with simultaneous Spanish interpretation, you can choose to listen and participate in your preferred language.

Participate via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84719564025?pwd=UXhOL3BVa01SWGFnZkdod2xzMlhyQT09

Las bibliotecas del condado de Garfield, en honor al mes de celebración de las culturas asiática-americanas y culturas isleñas del Pacifico, te invitan a un taller virtual sobre caligrafía china. Únase al artista de caligrafía, Jo Jo Liu, miembro de la junta de la Asociación de Artes Chinas de San Francisco, en esta honrada tradición artística. Todos bienvenidos, edades 13 en adelante. En este evento bilingüe con interpretación simultánea, puede elegir escuchar y participar en su idioma preferido.

