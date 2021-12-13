Leftover Salmon: Workshop and Jam Session

In collaboration with TACAW’s scheduled concert featuring Leftover Salmon, Basalt Regional Library will host two of the finest bluegrass performers of our generation in a workshop/jam session.

4:30-5:30 PM – Interactive Workshop

5:30-6:00 PM – Break, with refreshments

6:00-7:00 PM – Jam Session

Andy Thorn and Dr. Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon both hold degrees in jazz music, but they are obsessed with bluegrass and play it for a living. Andy and Greg are excited to be conducting a workshop and jam session to explore how to improvise and jam with others. This introduction will be sprinkled with a brief history of bluegrass instruments. After the workshop, all are invited to enjoy a jam session to practice the new skills. The event includes a short break with refreshments (5:30-6:00). Bluegrass enthusiasts/lovers will not want to miss this opportunity to make music with the best! If your schedule does not allow attendance to both workshop and jam session, please feel free to join us at 6pm for the culminating jam session. Registration is required for both the workshop and jam session.