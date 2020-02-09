Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Let’s Talk Detox with Dr Zach Cashin

February 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Your body has a sophisticated way of eliminating toxins from your body that involves many organs (liver, kidneys, digestive system, skin, and lungs). While we live in a beautiful environment we are still exposed to toxins in the air, water and our food. Come learn how essential Oils can be a great way to detox and maintain a healthy body.

This is part of an on ongoing series of educational opportunities from Dr Zach Cashin on essential oils. Be empowered to be the healer in your own home and avoid the additional cost and toxins associated with other health and home care options. These natural solutions also heal our planet by reducing its chemical exposure, and protecting our water ways.

Learn simple solutions for your health and your families health needs. Discover how to reduce health care spending by using natural home remedies that are safe, effective and less expensive then over the counter options.

$10 suggested donation in support of Davi Nikent Center for Human Flourishing a 501 (C)(3) organization appreciated.

Details

Date:
February 12
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/lets-talk-immune-system-support-with-dr-zach-2/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
