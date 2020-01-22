Let’s Talk Immune System Support with Dr Zachary Cashin

Come learn about your Immune System and how best to support your health. This will be the first in a series on ongoing classes from Dr Zach Cashin on essential oils. Be empowered to be the healer in your own home and avoid the additional cost and toxins associated with other health and home care options. These natural solutions also heal our planet by reducing its chemical exposure, and protecting our water ways.

Learn simple solutions for your health and your families health needs. Discover how to reduce health care spending by using natural home remedies that are safe, effective and less expensive then over the counter options.

$10 suggested donation in support of Davi Nikent Center for Human Flourishing a 501 (C)(3) organization appreciated.