Let’s Talk Immune System Support with Dr Zachary Cashin

January 23 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

by Donation

Come learn about your Immune System and how best to support your health. This will be the first in a series on ongoing classes from Dr Zach Cashin on essential oils. Be empowered to be the healer in your own home and avoid the additional cost and toxins associated with other health and home care options. These natural solutions also heal our planet by reducing its chemical exposure, and protecting our water ways.

Learn simple solutions for your health and your families health needs. Discover how to reduce health care spending by using natural home remedies that are safe, effective and less expensive then over the counter options.

$10 suggested donation in support of Davi Nikent Center for Human Flourishing a 501 (C)(3) organization appreciated.

Details

Date:
January 23
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
by Donation
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/lets-talk-immune-system-support-with-dr-zach/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
