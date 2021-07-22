Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Letterpress Workshop

July 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 6:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until July 29, 2021

Free

Reina Katzenberger, of The Project Shop in Carbondale, is bringing a tabletop letterpress to the library for the month of July! Out under the tent, we will explore the history of printing and the intricacies of using a letterpress in the digital age. Our project will be making personalized bookplates, yours to keep! All materials included. Classes size limited; for ages 15+. Registration required, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 22
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top
Close