Letterpress Workshop

Reina Katzenberger, of The Project Shop in Carbondale, is bringing a tabletop letterpress to the library for the month of July! Out under the tent, we will explore the history of printing and the intricacies of using a letterpress in the digital age. Our project will be making personalized bookplates, yours to keep! All materials included. Classes size limited; for ages 15+. Registration required, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org