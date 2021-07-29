Letterpress Workshop
July 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 6:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until July 29, 2021
Reina Katzenberger, of The Project Shop in Carbondale, is bringing a tabletop letterpress to the library for the month of July! Out under the tent, we will explore the history of printing and the intricacies of using a letterpress in the digital age. Our project will be making personalized bookplates, yours to keep! All materials included. Classes size limited; for ages 15+. Registration required, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org