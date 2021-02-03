LIMITLESS LOVE WORKSHOP: with Akashic Stacy & Aura Soma Practitioner, Jacqui Forster

Learn how to prepare yourself for love, connect with the vibrational frequency of love in order to attract more love into your life and enrich the Love currently in your life. Stacy Oliver and Jacqui Forster will coach you using your Akashic Records and Aura Soma Color Therapy into loving practices to help identify and manifest your ideal match.

Friday, February 12 from 5:30-7:30 PM

$120 Workshop only | $220 Workshop and private Akashic Record session with Stacy Oliver or private Aura Soma Session w/ Jacqui Forster